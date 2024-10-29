GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Draft electoral roll for Erode district released

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara published the draft electoral roll in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara published the draft electoral roll in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, released the draft electoral for all eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district on Tuesday.

As of October 29, 2024, the district has a total of 19,64,676 voters including 9,50,706 men, 10,03,789 women and 181 trans people. The total number of voters in each constituency are: Erode (East) – 2,27,480 voters, Erode (West) – 2,98,484, Modakkurichi – 2,27,813 voters, Perundurai – 2,35,018 voters, Bhavani – 2,40,003 voters, Anthiyur – 2,18,725 voters, Gobichettipalayam – 2,55,308 voters and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,61,845 voters.

The Collector said the names of 21,465 voters were removed while the names of 19,645 voters were included in the draft electoral roll. “Women voters outnumber men voters by 3.22%,” he added. The district has a total of 2,222 polling stations at 959 locations and the draft roll will be available for public viewing at all the polling stations. Inclusion of names, deletion, corrections, change of address and linking of Aadhaar number can be done on all working days from October 29 to November 28 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all the polling stations, Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said. Special camps will be held on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 (Saturdays and Sundays) during which forms can be submitted at the polling stations.

Additionally, voters can submit applications at www.voters.eci.gov.in and through the Voters helpline app and the final electoral roll will be released on January 6, 2025. The Collector added that 17 polling stations that were functioning in dilapidated buildings have been relocated.

District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Ramakrishnasamy and officials were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

