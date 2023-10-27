ADVERTISEMENT

Draft electoral roll for Erode district released

October 27, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - ERODE

As on October 27, 2023, the district has a total of 19,47,162 voters

The Hindu Bureau

Erode District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara releasing the draft electoral roll for the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode on October 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, draft electoral rolls for all the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district were released here on Friday, October 27, 2023. The district has a total of 19.47 lakh voters.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. As on October 27, 2023, the district has a total of 19,47,162 voters including 9,45,487 men, 10,01,239 women, 160 transgenders and 276 service voters.

The total number of voters in each constituency are: Erode (East) – 2,28,886 voters, Erode (West) – 2,98,645, Modakkurichi – 2,29,471, Perundurai – 2,30,348, Bhavani – 2,36,040, Anthiyur – 2,13,803, Gobichettipalayam – 2,52,847, and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,56,846.

The Collector said the draft roll will be available for public viewing at Collectorate, all offices of the voters registration officer, assistant voters registration officers office and at all polling stations till December 9, 2023.

Also, voters can view the roll at elections.tn.gov.in, he added. Requests for any changes in the roll can be one through the Voters helpline App, at the website voters.ei.gov.in or by submitting forms during the special camps to be held on November 4,5,11 and 19 at 2,222 polling stations at 952 locations.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra and officials were present.

