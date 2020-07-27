‘Draft EIA notification anti-farmer’

Farmers of Pullavari here staged a protest against the Environment Impact Assessment draft, Electricity (Amendments) Bill and other amendments proposed by the Centre in some of the essential Acts. The farmers, who are members of the anti eight-lane expressway movement holding black flags condemned the Centre for proposing the Bills which are against the interests of the common man and farmers in particular. The farmers demanded that the Centre withdraw the Bills at the earliest.

R.Mohanasundaram, one of the farmers, said EIA draft would mean easy implementation of projects like the Salem-Chennai green corridor without any proper environmental clearance.

“The new draft proposed by the Centre is pro-industry and anti-farmer. The Centre has proposed the draft only considering the benefits of corporates. The new draft would lead to exploitation of our natural resources, forests and farm lands”, he said.

He said that the Electricity (Amendments) Bill would mean loss of subsidies provided by the State government for farmers.

“Farmers today are dependent on borewells for irrigation and the new Bill would take away such waivers offered to farmers by the State government. We strongly condemn it”, Mr.Mohanasundaram said.

He also said that changes in Essential Commodities Act would also lead to the hoarding of essential commodities by corporates to create artificial demand, thereby increasing the cost of commodities.

In Erode, farmers under the banner of Erode District Free Electricity Rights’ Protection Joint Movement hoisted black flags atop their houses and staged a protest on farm lands, across the district urging the Centre to withdraw the draft electricity (amendment) Bill and also the amendment of Essential Commodities Act (ECA).