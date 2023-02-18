ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Salim Ali Memorial lecture held in Coimbatore

February 18, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. Salim Ali Memorial lecture and the felicitation of the winners of ‘Salim Ali Trophy Nature Competitions’ were held in Coimbatore recently.

Founder Director of Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and chairman of the Salim Ali Foundation V.S. Vijayan spoke on wetland ecosystems and how they contribute to the economy.

Conservator of Forests and Field Director Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian distributed prizes to the students of Kongu Vellalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Karumathampatti who emerged winners in the competition. While the second prize was bagged by Vijayalakshmi Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sirumugai, the students of Yuvabharathi Public School in Kanuvai emerged third. More than 4,000 children from 50 schools across the district participated in the competitions held under various categories.

S. Muralidharan, Director in-charge, SACON, and P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, SACON, took part.

