Dr. P. C. Thomas Initiative Trust inaugurated

N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, speaks at the Dr. P. C. Thomas Initiative Trust inauguration at Good Shepherd International School, near Udhagamandalam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy

The Dr. P. C. Thomas Initiative Trust was inaugurated at the Good Shepherd International School here on Friday.

N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group of Publishing, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the Trust, said a press release from the school.

The school said that the Trust was constituted with the objective of carrying out a number of activities connected with school education and to bring about awareness on a system-based education to the children in the Nilgiris.

Patrons

Eminent individuals like M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, M.S. Swaminathan, agriculture scientist, and M.R. Srinivasan, former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, who is a resident of the Nilgiris, have agreed to be the patrons of the Trust, the release said.

The Trust will function as a not-for-profit organisation, it said.