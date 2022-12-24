DPR under preparation for rail over bridge on Erode Outer Ring Road  

December 24, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - ERODE

The State Highways Department is in the process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a rail over bridge on Erode Outer Ring Road that would also cover the Karur Bypass Road at Parisalthurai junction here.

The 14.8-km Erode Outer Ring Road connecting Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode was executed in three phases at a cost of ₹ 85 crore and was completed in 2021. The ring road crosses the railway track at Parisalthurai and when the gate gets closed during rail movement, vehicles pile up on both sides of the crossing.

During a government function at Saralai in Perundurai in August this year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of ₹60 lakh for extending the ring road up to Erode - Gobichettipalayam road.

A Highways Department engineer said that the proposed bridge would start near Kalingarayan Canal on the ring road and cross the rail track and the Karur Bypass Road and end at the ring road. “Since vehicles using the road are increasing, the idea is to have the bridge not only above the railway track, but also across the Karur Bypass Road ‘‘, the engineer said. The bridge would be for over 250 m and it would take at least two years to execute the project.