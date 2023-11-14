HamberMenu
DPR submitted to government for Salem Corporation’s new 24x7 water supply scheme

November 14, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Residents collecting drinking water from public taps at Hasthampatti in Salem Corporation limits on Tuesday.

Residents collecting drinking water from public taps at Hasthampatti in Salem Corporation limits on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation prepared and submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for supplying drinking water to residents 24x7. The cost of the project is ₹700 crore.

While participating in a government function here in December 2021, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a new scheme would be implemented in Corporation limits to supply drinking water 24x7. But after a year, the corporation did not prepare a DPR for the project.

After the new Commissioner S. Balachander assumed office, in the past three months, four meetings were conducted regarding the scheme, and a DPR was prepared and sent to the State government. Later, it was sent to the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB), and recently, it was sent to the Finance Department to get its consent.

ALSO READ
Water level in Mettur Dam reduces drastically, drinking water supply will not be affected, says Salem Corporation

Engineering Department officials attached to the corporation said that, as per the DPR, the project cost was ₹700 crore. After getting consent from the Finance Department, a tender will be floated for the project, and the company that takes the tender should complete the project in five years.

After that, for 15 years, the company should take care of operation and maintenance (O and M). At present, for Corporation areas, 135 MLD of water is pumped from the Mettur dam. As per World Health Organization guidelines, 135 litres of water per day should be given to a person. So, we were able to supply 135 MLD of water to 10 lakh people. But due to unauthorised tapping, evaporation, and pipeline damages, the corporation could not supply drinking water at regular intervals, officials added.

Stating that through the new scheme, the water shortage will be completely prevented, the corporation officials said that through supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), sensors will be installed in the pumping lines, and they will provide accurate data on the amount of water pumped and supplied to each ward. The present 135 MLD of water will be supplied under the new project. These works are part of the new project, officials added.

Mr. Balachander said that, like in Coimbatore Corporation, the 24x7 water supply scheme will be implemented by the Salem Corporation.

Salem

