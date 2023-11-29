DPR preparation under way for strengthening main and branch canals of Parambikulam Aliyar Project in Tiruppur

November 29, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Amid demands by farmers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for strengthening of the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal and sub-canals, preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project estimated to cost ₹1,300 crore is underway, according to sources in the Water Resources Department.

The task has been entrusted to Bengaluru-based Secon Private Limited, a geospatial and multidiscipline engineering consulting firm. The company deploys Irrigation Resource Information System(IRIS), a GIS (Geographical Information System) driven application to manage the database related to irrigation structures and networks.

The main source of water for the PAP canal, which was constructed more than six decades ago is Parambikulam on the western slopes of Anamalai hills and Aliyar on the eastern slopes. Farmers have been complaining of a large extent of water wastage from the about 125-km long main canal and branch canals with a cumulative length of more than 1,000 km.

The PAP project covers farmers in over 500 villages all along its length from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district to Vellakovil.

The canal-strengthening includes concrete-lining and putting in place a robust regulatory system to cut down water loss, according to a senior official of Water Resources Department. The department factors in up to 20% of water loss during distribution through the main and sub-canals.

However, farmers in the tail-end have been complaining that the water loss is much more. Sans proper maintenance, there is enormous leakage through the damaged walls of the canal, according to the farmers.

The demand for strengthening of the PAP canal has been made several times by PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) and other farmer associations over the last few decades.

The DPR was awarded to the private consulting agency in the wake of the Water Resources Department submitting a report to the government for comprehensive revamp of the main and branch canals.