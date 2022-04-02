DPR getting ready for Metro project for Coimbatore

April 02, 2022 17:49 IST

COIMBATORE A detailed project report (DPR) for phase one of a mass rapid transit system for Coimbatore is in the final stage of finalisation, according to sources here.

The consultant, who is engaged to carry out a feasibility study for the project, is finalising the DPR and a stakeholder meeting was held here on Friday. A detailed presentation was made on the proposed Kovai Metro rail.

According to the presentation, the rail will cover 139 km in three phases. The first phase will be for 44 km on Avinashi road and Sathyamangalam road. The next two phases will be taken up after a detailed study.

According to sources, the Metro will run parallel to the flyovers that are already constructed in these areas and the land required will be acquired. In places where the flyovers are at the proposal stage, the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) will look at a vertical, two-tier system.

The stations will have adequate parking area with escalators and lifts and in some areas, there is scope to build the stations on public-private partnership too.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the industry and trade body representatives gave their suggestions on the route and station locations. “We asked for connection between Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road to cater to residents of Vilankurichi and Kalapatti and also a station at the Codissia Industrial Park at Kannampalayam. We also suggested extension of the route beyond Vellalore to cover Chettipalayam,” he said.

The officials had said at the meeting that the phase one works will be completed in three years from the date of commencement.

J Sathish, a member of the Infrastructure Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara and officials from Chennai Metro Rail were present apart from representatives of various industrial associations. The officials will study the suggestions and submit the final report to the government.