DPR for solving waterlogging in progress: Minister

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji said on Sunday that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being prepared to solve waterlogging in Coimbatore city during rain.

The Minister said the issue of inundation of low-lying areas, especially roads and underpasses, during rain has come to the attention of the government and officials were identifying the affected places.

The city recorded 71 mm rain on Saturday and many low-lying areas came under water. The government has instructed the district administration and Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to clear waterlogging on a war footing.

“As a long-term measure, a DPR is being readied to implement the scheme and avert such incidents in future,” said Mr. Balaji.

The Minister, along with District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and senior officials, inspected the underpass of the Avinashi Road flyover at Uppilipalayam where a car was trapped in rainwater during a heavy spell that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday.

Underpasses of Avinashi Road flyover, Coimbatore north flyover, rail-over bridges at Lanka Corner, and those near Sivananda Colony and Kikani School are among the low-lying areas that witness waterlogging during heavy rain.

They lack a proper draining system which is expected to be addressed in the DPR, said a source in the know of the development.

Mr. Balaji told reporters that road works to the tune ₹ 200 crore that was announced by Chief Minister for Coimbatore city will commence soon. Installation and repairing of street lights at a cost of ₹ 20 crore will also start at the earliest.

The government has found irregularities in the awarding of contracts of various works, including that of road laying works during the two consecutive AIADMK regime in Coimbatore. Many schemes were announced prior to election, with no proper source of funds, he alleged.

The Minister said that a report was being prepared on the 24x7 water supply scheme that is implemented by Suez India Pvt. Ltd. for Coimbatore Corporation.