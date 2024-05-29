DPR for renovation of PAP canal system in Coimbatore-Tiruppur belt to be readied by October-November

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rehabilitation of PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal, a ₹1,400 crore project, is expected to be submitted during October-November, 2024.

The work on the DPR that is being readied by Bengaluru-based SECON Private Limited began on January 27, 2023. The expected completion date is October 26, 2024, according to a recent reply from the Water Resources Department to a query posed by president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association P Velusamy, under the Right to Information Act.

The DPR was allotted by tender to SECON Private Limited, to undertake the task with an allotment of ₹7.08 crore.

The State Government had, last year, approved the Water Resource Department’s proposal for renovation of the key irrigation system at a cost of ₹1,400 crore for rehabilitating the main and branch canals that were constructed more than 50 years ago. The main canal runs to a length of 124 km.

The Government Order on preparation of DPR for the project was dated July 14, 2022

The DPR, sources said, is being prepared by the company by utilising drones to measure the length of the main and branch canals.

The State Government is yet to finalise the funding agency for the project, the RTI reply states.

The project envisages restoration of the canals to original standards, to keep the canal fit for carrying the designed discharge, to minimise the conveyance losses and increase canal efficiency.

It has been proposed to rehabilitate the canals with RCC trough sections, precast concrete slabs and RR masonry.

Reconstruction of cross masonry structures are also proposed to ensure structural stability, according to the G.O.

The PAP system is more suitable to implement automated community irrigation for equitable distribution of water and for efficient irrigation water management, according to Water Resources Department.