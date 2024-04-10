DPR for makeover of Coimbatore Railway Junction expected to be finalised next month

April 10, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Passengers coming by own vehicles to the Coimbatore Railway Junction for boarding trains in a rush will have to wait for ease of parking for at least a couple of years, for the fructification of improved facilities under the ₹700 crore makeover plan of Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The RLDA, according to official sources, is expected to finalise its Detailed Project Report, that features the blueprint for multi-level parking, next month, whereafter the Railway Board will have to sanction approval for it to move on to the tender stage.

Right now, the parking space at the entrance is quite congested. Abundant space would have be earmarked for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers as the plan is to develop a multi-storeyed complex with varied commercial attractions for which footfall is the determinant for profitability.

As such, there is, however, no timeline for completing the project, according to the official.

Vacant land, which is not required by the Railways for its immediate operational needs, is utilsed for commercial development through RLDA, wherever feasible, in order to mobilise additional financial resources. However, at the Coimbatore Junction, there is no plan to acquire additional land, which, in any case, is scarce.

At a consultation meeting conducted with top officials of the district administration, corporation, and the police department last July, the RLDA had outlined its plan to develop the station vertically as a multi-storeyed complex with shopping areas, restaurants and many other attractions.

According to K. Jayaraj, Coimbatore-based member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Southern Railway, the re-development project will be complete only if the rail infrastructure is also improved.

The ambit of the DPR must be expanded for serving rail travellers in all ways, Mr. Jayaraj emphasised.

In view of the space constraint, the Railways should consider shifting the coaching depot from the Junction to Podanur or any other station with sufficient land, to have enough space for creation of more platforms.

Additional platforms are a dire requirement for operation of more originating train services, Mr. Jayaraj said.