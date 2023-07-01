DPR for Coimbatore metro rail project to be submitted to Tamil Nadu government by July 15

July 01, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the State government by July 15 for an elevated metro rail project along Sathyamangalam road and Avinashi Road here.

Principal Secretary and Managing Director of CMRL M.A. Siddique told presspersons here on Saturday that the plan is to have the track for a total length of 39 km and 32 stations.

The State government announced in this year’s budget that the metro project will be implemented here at ₹ 9,000 crore.

On Avinashi Road, the line will be from Ukkadam to Neelambur and will have a line connecting with the airport. There will be 17 stations on this stretch, apart from the one at airport. The elevated metro rail line will run parallel to the Avinashi road flyover at a height of 13 metres to 20 metres on the left side. On Sathyamangalam road, it will be at the middle of the road from Coimbatore railway junction to Valiyampalayam and will have 14 stations. This will also be an elevated line, he said. The inter-change point will be at Coimbatore railway junction with a two-storeyed station and there will be provisions to extend the metro to the integrated bus terminal planned near Neelambur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddique said the land to be acquired for the project will be approximately 38-40 acres for the depots and 35 acres for the carriageway. The metro will have three coaches with a capacity of 250 people in each and will cover the distance in five minutes to seven minutes initially. The time will be reduced later.

The State government will get the required approvals from the Central government and tie up with international agencies for the funding. Execution of the project is likely to start in 1 to 1.5 years and will take about 3.5 years to be completed from the date of commencement of works.

Mr. Siddique , Additional Chief Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena and officials of CMRL held dicussions here on Saturday with district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Coimbatore Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan, officials of the Highways Department and related departments. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Coimbatore envisages metro rail connectivity on Avinashi road, Sathyamangalam road, Trichy road, and Mettupalayam road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.