DPI could be a crucial tool in climate adaptation, mitigation, says Nandan Nilekani in Coimbatore

September 05, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Co-founder and chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani highlighted the potential of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in various sectors including health sector and in tackling climate change, at the ‘Founder’s Oration’ event at the Ganga Medical Centre and Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday.

About the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, he said: “India was among the first countries to launch a fully digital health record for vaccination. Beyond this, there is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, run by the National Health Authority, which rolled out standards for interoperable health records, and is planning for an interoperable services layer where one can get information from any doctor on any topic and so on.”

He added that there were many steps taken, but, “Is it as advanced as other areas? Perhaps not. But the intent is there to bring in the same thinking into the health sector.”

Mr. Nilekani noted that DPI could be a crucial tool in addressing climate adaptation and mitigation, enabling proactive responses to climate threats and enhancing the resilience of communities. “One of the goals of the G20 is to popularise the idea of DPI and get it to 50 countries in 5 years. If India can provide this, then it becomes India’s contribution to the world,” he said.

Ganga Hospital Department of Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns Chairman Raja Sabapathy spoke on the hospital’s founder J.G. Shanmuganathan. Coimbatore Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Ganga Hospital’s Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan and Department of Orthopaedics Chairman S. Rajasekaran were present at the event.