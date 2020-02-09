DPH inspects Tiruppur GH

Director of Public Health K. Kolandasamy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements at Tiruppur Government Hospital to treat people infected with novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

Hospital sources said he inspected the quarantine ward with 10 beds and advised the hospital officials to have adequate number of medical personnel at the ward and take safety precautions against nCoV.

K. Jegadeesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services and A. Nirmala, Dean of Tiruppur GH were present .

Later, the GH and the Tirupur branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held an awareness programme on nCoV at the IMA Hall in Kaniyampoondi.