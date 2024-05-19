ADVERTISEMENT

Downpour in Tiruppur submerges roads; water flows into residences

Updated - May 19, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Roads lie inundated in Valipalayam locality in Tiruppur city following heavy rains on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A downpour for over five hours in Tiruppur and surrounding areas led to roads being inundated and water flowing into residences in some localities on Sunday.

Water breached into residences at Jeyalakshmi Nagar and surroundings in the city, while overflowing water from a pond in Merkupathy village in Perumanallur taluk caused inundation of roads in Muttikalanpathy locality.

Overcast sky gave way to rainfall in the afternoon hours, impacting traffic flow.

Areas such as Rayapuram, Karuvampalayam, Pichampalayam, Kumar Nagar, Rakkiayapalayam, Veerapandi and several other locations witnessed waterlogging, and pedestrians were found wading through water to reach bus stands.

