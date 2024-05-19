Downpour in Tiruppur submerges roads; water flows into residences

A downpour for over an hour in Tiruppur and surrounding areas led to roads being inundated and water flowing into residences in some localities on Sunday.

Water breached into residences at Jeyalakshmi Nagar and surroundings in the city, while overflowing water from a pond in Merkupathy village in Perumanallur taluk caused inundation of roads in Muttikalanpathy locality.

Overcast sky gave way to rainfall in the afternoon hours, impacting traffic flow.

Areas such as Rayapuram, Karuvampalayam, Pichampalayam, Kumar Nagar, Rakkiayapalayam, Veerapandi and several other locations witnessed waterlogging, and pedestrians were found wading through water to reach bus stands.