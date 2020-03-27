Doubts raised over drinking water supplied in cans

Shyam Sundar, who runs a water can delivery business is in a fix. Three days into the lockdown, he wonders if he should risk the safety of his delivery boys by sending them to homes to deliver water cans.

“As I read more, I’m worried. These are young boys and I do not know which house is safe and which house isn’t.” But that is only part of his concern.

The safety of the treated water and the canning of them in the water treatment plants is something Mr. Sundar witnesses everyday. Today like never before, he is a concerned man. “I have asked my wife to boil the water and not to take any chance,” says Mr. Sundar, who services about 300 houses in Krishnagiri.

Barring a few homes that could afford self-owned water treatment facilities, drinking water for a majority of the households come from the water treatment plants.

The question of safety of drinking water delivered in cans from RO units is being raised by both consumers and water can suppliers.

ISI norms

According to Mr. Sundar, the RO units are largely immune to scrutiny when it comes to safety protocols. There are ISI norms for RO units, that the handling of cans should be done wearing head caps, and gloves. Even during normal times, these norms were never followed and the units were never vetted for these sanitation related protocols, he says.

Since the RO units are allowed unhindered operation with drinking water qualifying as essential commodity, the units should be vetted and the persons handling the water cans should be screened, he says. “Perhaps, for each unit, they should mandate only two persons handle the canning of water, and ensure the plastic can surfaces are safe and sanitised. Perhaps the two persons designated should also be screened,” says Mr. Sundar.

For now, he has decided to leave water cans at the entrance of the homes, making exceptions only for households with elderly and women only.

When contacted, Collector S. Prabhakar said, immediate attention will be given to RO units, “There are 38 units functioning in the district, and we will send teams to ensure they adhere to the safety protocols.”