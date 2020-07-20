Doubling rate in Coimbatore suggests COVID-19 cases could touch 4,000 in 10 days

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district indicates that the number of cases could touch 4,000 in the next 10 days. It crossed the 2,000 mark on July 19.

An analysis of the statistics provided by the Health Department reveals that the number of cases in the district surged after lockdown restrictions were eased.

The period between July 10 and July 19 accounted for 48.70 % of the total number of positive cases reported in the district till July 19 -- which is 995 out of 2,043 cases.

The number of cases increased from 1,071 on July 10 to 2,043 on July 19, recording a doubling rate of 9.6 days.

The first COVID-19 case in the district was reported on March 22 and it crossed the 2,000-mark on July 19.

Cases reported from clusters such as Selvapuram, R.G. Street, Chetty Street, Telungupalayam, Podanur, Town Hall, Kuniyamuthur and Saravanampatty added to the increase in the number of new cases and July 14 witnessed the highest single day spike of 188 cases.

According to the Health Department, 117 out of 135 positive cases reported in the district on Sunday were from areas under the Coimbatore Corporation limits and around 50 % of these cases were from Coimbatore south.

Rural areas accounted for nearly 20 % of the total number of cases in the district.

Deputy Director of Health Services for Coimbatore district G. Ramesh Kumar said the district was reporting new cases with a doubling rate of 9.6 days. That means the 135 fresh cases reported on July 19 could double to 270 cases in 9.6 days. “We are taking efforts to bring down the rate,” he said.

Going by this calculation, the total number of positive cases in the district may touch 4,000 in the next 10 days or so.

In view of this projection, steps are being taken to accommodate more patients at the COVID-19 treatment and care facilities.

District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan said one more hall of Codissia Trade Fair Complex was being converted into COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) to accommodate asymptomatic patients. On Monday, he inspected the facility where 300 beds would be readied. Another hall with 400 beds is fully occupied.

Asymptomatic patients were shifted to the CCC to decongest the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the nodal treatment centre for COVID-19.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean P. Kalidas said a 200-bed COVID-19 ward was ready on the campus for emerging needs.

In addition, 10 private hospitals have been permitted to treat COVID-19 patients in the district, though COVID-19 wards of a few of them were functioning fully.