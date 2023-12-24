ADVERTISEMENT

Double-decker buses flagged off for Coimbatore Vizha

December 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (left) and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second left) inaugurated the double-decker buses for the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

As a part of the 16th edition of the Coimbatore Vizha to be held next month, organisers of the event unveiled two double-decker buses at VOC Park here on Sunday, bringing back the ‘Double Takkar 3.0’ rides for people to experience the city from a “bird’s eye view”.

The buses were flagged off by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Commissioner of City Police V. Balakrishnan. “People will now get to see Coimbatore from a different perspective,” Mr. Pati said.

To prioritise safety, only 30 passengers will be allowed to board each bus at a time. “One of the buses was used by the Indian cricket team after winning the 2011 ICC World Cup,” said S. Nishant, co-chairperson of Coimbatore Vizha.

The buses, operating till January 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, will cover six routes including Avinashi road, Trichy road and Mettupalayam road, Gandhipuram, Ganapathy flyover and Vallankulam tank. To book a ride for free, individuals can use the Vizha’s mobile app.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally introduced during the 10th edition, the bus has become a symbol of the city’s festivities, with considerable demand from locals. “The bus ride is the best part of the Vizha,” said 14-year-old P. Sumanth, one of the first members to take a ride this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US