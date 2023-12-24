GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Double-decker buses flagged off for Coimbatore Vizha

December 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (left) and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second left) inaugurated the double-decker buses for the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (left) and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (second left) inaugurated the double-decker buses for the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

As a part of the 16th edition of the Coimbatore Vizha to be held next month, organisers of the event unveiled two double-decker buses at VOC Park here on Sunday, bringing back the ‘Double Takkar 3.0’ rides for people to experience the city from a “bird’s eye view”.

The buses were flagged off by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Commissioner of City Police V. Balakrishnan. “People will now get to see Coimbatore from a different perspective,” Mr. Pati said.

To prioritise safety, only 30 passengers will be allowed to board each bus at a time. “One of the buses was used by the Indian cricket team after winning the 2011 ICC World Cup,” said S. Nishant, co-chairperson of Coimbatore Vizha.

The buses, operating till January 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, will cover six routes including Avinashi road, Trichy road and Mettupalayam road, Gandhipuram, Ganapathy flyover and Vallankulam tank. To book a ride for free, individuals can use the Vizha’s mobile app.

Originally introduced during the 10th edition, the bus has become a symbol of the city’s festivities, with considerable demand from locals. “The bus ride is the best part of the Vizha,” said 14-year-old P. Sumanth, one of the first members to take a ride this year.

