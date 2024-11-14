 />
Double-decker bus tour operated for Coimbatore Vizha

Published - November 14, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran inaugurated the double-decker buses as part of the Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Thursday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran inaugurated the double-decker buses as part of the Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore Vizha, an annual event anchored by Young Indians, will be held this year from November 23 to December 1.

Under the theme “Bigger, Bolder, and Better”, the 17th edition of the Vizha will have a line up of events to celebrate the city’s “culture, community, and connection”, said a press release.

The bus tour that will run till December 1 was inaugurated on Thursday and senior officials of the district went on a ride from VOC park to Ashwin Hospital and back.

The double-decker bus will operate across several routes through Coimbatore city, making rounds from VOC Park to Ashwin Hospital, to Crosscut Road and 100 ft Road. It will also run to Sunguna Mandapam, between Government Arts College Entrance and Krishna Colony, General Hospital and Venkatalakshmi Mandapam, CODISSIA and the airport, Thudiyalur, KPN and Summit, East Club Road and Venkatalakshmi Mandapam, as well as between the Trichy Road Flyover and Valankulam Lake.

A press release from the organisers said tickets for the double-decker bus tour could be booked online at www.coimbatorevizha.theticket9.com. Special rides would be organised for non-governmental organisations, ensuring everyone had the chance to enjoy the unique experience. For any queries or group bookings, dial 70107 08031.

