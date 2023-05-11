Dos and dont’s specified for protection from brunt of summer season

May 11, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: The district administration has issued a set of dos and donts to safeguard people from the impact of harsh summer.

District Collector S. Vineeth urged the public to drink enough water to keep themselves hydrated, and to carry drinking water while travelling.

Consumption of water mixed with oral rehydration salts, lemon juice, buttermilk and fruit juices was advisable, and to avoid dehydration, light-coloured, airy clothes must be worn, the Collector said in a press release.

The public were also advised to consume seasonal fruits, vegetables and home cooked food; to stay safe indoors as much as possible, with proper ventilation; and to carry an umbrella when going out in the afternoon.

Children should not be left in parked vehicles, and heat-related illnesses must be diagnosed. Yellow colored urine may indicate dehydration.

The Collector directed kindergarten schools not to open until the end of summer.

As for elders, particularly those living alone, phone calls must be made twice a day. If they appear to be suffering from heat stress, wet towels must be wrapped around their neck and they must be given a bath in cold water,

The tasks of those engaged for work under MNREGS must be would up by noon.

Farmers must make sure that livestock are kept under shady roof, and provided with adequate water. Mr. Vineeth also urged farmers to desist from placing fodder for cattle on the open fields. Birds must also be provided with adequate shade and water, and pets should not be left alone in vehicles during hot weather.

The possibility of electric short circuit being high during summer months, the public must be wary of fire accidents, the Collector said.