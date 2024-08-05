GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dos and don’ts specified for farmers to safeguard cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease

Published - August 05, 2024 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry Department has reached out to farmers in Tiruppur district to get their cattle immunised at the free vaccination camps to be held from August 5 to September 21 against Lumpy Skin Disease

Against the backdrop of animal-rearing fetching steady secondary income in villages, the department has informed farmers that the viral disease spread through insects feeding on blood at this time of the year cause lumps on the skin of the cattle.

According to officials, the disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, even leading to the death of the animals that had not been exposed to the virus before.

In the first place, the cattle-rearers have been advised to maintain hygiene in the surroundings of the cattle sheds, and to take precautions to prevent spread of the disease through milkmen.

Calves are also infected by consuming the milk from infected cows. Lumps of diameters varying from half to five centimetre remain on the skin for 18 to 35 days.

According to officials, farmers have been instructed to look for symptoms like watery eyes and running nose, fever, weariness, small and swelling lumps all over the body.

Preventive measures include isolation of infected cattle, feeding them separately, and handling cattle after disinfecting hands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.