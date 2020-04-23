Door-to-door survey to be completed in a week

With over 50 COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city, door-to-door survey of people with cold, cough, fever and breathing problem is expected to be completed by April 28.

Kollampalayam, Sultanpet, Meera Moideen Street, Mosikeeranar Street, Railway Colony, B.P. Agraharam, Manickampalayam, Marapalam, Karungalpalayam and Kallukadaimedu are the containment zones in the city where over one lakh people are home quarantined.

To check for symptoms in people in the city, the Corporation began a house-to-house survey on April 9 in which 1,300 staff from the Corporation, anganwadi and volunteers are involved. There are about 1.30 lakh houses in 60 wards in the Corporation and about 90,000 houses were covered so far.

A team visits each house and collects details of family members, their travel history and enquires whether symptoms are found in any member.

The team members are provided with mask and they are instructed to maintain personal distancing while collecting the details.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that two-third of the households was covered and survey works in other houses would be completed by April 28.

He said that each team would be covering about 80 to 100 houses a day and added that no symptoms were found in people during the survey.