Coimbatore

Door-to-door leprosy screening in Krishnagiri from August 16

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at a consultative meeting on the mass screening camp leprosy in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 10, 2022 17:53 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:24 IST

A door-to-door leprosy screening camp will be held in the district from August 16 to September 3.  The camp will be covered by 32 primary health centres in six blocks and one municipal corporation, according to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The administration has deployed 519 teams constituted by 1,010 personnel for the camp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Krishnagiri district, all primary health centers in the taluks of Thally, Denkanikottai, Hosur, Shoolagiri, Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam and Hosur Corporation will screen the residents for the disease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those screened for leprosy will be provided with a MDT (Multidrug Therapy) as recommended by the WHO guidelines. A total of 37 doctors have been designated for the treatment regimen for persons identified with leprosy.  

Persons with symptoms such as discoloured skin patches, growth nodules in the skin, loss of eyebrows, eyelashes, thick, stiff, dry skin; inability to fold fingers, painless lumps or swelling, and unhealed sores among others are urged to visit the nearest government hospital.  Early detection and treatment helps cure leprosy, the administration has stated.  

Earlier, Dr. Reddy held a consultative meeting with the various departments on the conduct of the door-to-door mass screening camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...