Door-to-door joint parcel service by India Post and Railways to begin in mid-January

November 29, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Joint Parcel Product’ through trains and postal services aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets and will begin door-to-door delivery across districts from mid-January 2023, said officials from the Indian Railways and India Post, during a meeting here on Tuesday.

The officials held a joint marketing meeting with industrial and trade unions at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here, to discuss the new Rail Post Gati Shakti Joint Parcel Product (JPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Director (Strategic and Planning) of Railway Board G.V.L. Satyakumar, speaking to reporters, said the Department of Posts would do the first mile and last mile connectivity and the Railways the middle mile.

Further, he said 16 touchpoints had been identified for cargo navigation and each point would have a transit office. The users would have the flexibility to choose between the miles and a mobile app would be launched for this soon. The Postal Department would scan the parcels and the users would be given a document to disclose the nature of items to avoid mishaps. The total cost including 10% for packaging would be ₹6 and GST would be applicable.

To a question about roads being the most preferred mode to transport goods even as trains are cheaper, Mr. Satyakumar told The Hindu that this was due to delays in preparation and implementation. “Joint marketing teams will be set up at the apex, regional and divisional levels. The divisional officers will be assigned more powers for logistics. Further, more field-level workers will be appointed to speed up and regulate the delivery process,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Western Region Post Master General Sumitha Ayodhya, Southern Railway Chief Commercial Manager/Freight Marketing R. Murugaraj and Salem Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E. Harikrishnan took part.