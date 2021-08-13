Door-to-door fever surveillance resumes in Erode corporation limits

ERODE

13 August 2021 23:14 IST

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be on the rise, the corporation has resumed door-to-door surveillance to check for fever and other symptoms among residents here.

As on Friday, the district reported a total of 95,726 cases with 1,718 persons under treatment. On an average 20 to 40 cases were reported everyday in the corporation limits in the past one week and hence, the civic body had resumed the surveillance that it carried out in May.

There are 1.30 lakh houses in the city and 300 workers were initially involved in the surveillance. Each worker was asked to cover 300 to 350 households everyday to check for fever and other symptoms. If a resident complained of fever or had other symptoms of COVID-19, they were sent to the District headquarters Hospital and swab samples were lifted from them. The workers were also asked to create awareness on dengue prevention during their visit.

Officials said that early identification of asymptomatic persons and treatment at the right time prevents spread of the virus which was effective during the first and second wave. Hence, focus is on to expedite surveillance, they added.