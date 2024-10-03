Door-to-door enumeration in Krishnagiri to eliminate duplication of voter names

Revision of electoral rolls for the six Assembly segments is under way in the district. The revision envisions door-to-door enumeration against photographs in the run up to the preparation of revised voter rolls on January 6, 2025 with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for new inclusions of all persons eligible to vote.

According to Collector K.M. Sarayu, booth level officers are carrying out door-to-door enumeration of all 16,36,728 voters in the district. Those voters, who have migrated to new address, who had passed away, and those permanently shifted out of the district will be identified and their names shall be removed as per the guidelines. In addition, those have attained 18 years of age, and those poised to attain voting age in the next quarter will be identified and their names will be pre-emptively added to the list.

According to the administration, there has been a duplication of names of persons at the booth level, Assembly segment level with identical names, age, and relationship. In Krishnagiri, over 1,15,566 voters’ names have reappeared in the voter list several times. The current enumeration entails screening of the correct names and affiliate details. Further, a query will be sent to the booth level officer, tahsildar, or revenue divsional officer. Information shall be sought from the voter through registered post/ or the voter may appear in person for a response. Duplication of names and addresses will be deleted after proper hearing, according to the administration.

