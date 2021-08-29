Coimbatore

‘Don’t violate restriction on number of guests’

The district administration has asked people to strictly adhere to the restriction imposed on the number of people allowed to attend weddings and other functions.

In a release issued here, the Collector said as Coimbatore witnessed the impact of the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala it was necessary to strictly adhere to all the State government-imposed safety guidelines to keep the infection spread under control.

It was only recently that the administration had relaxed lockdown restriction to ensure that people’s livelihood was not affected. In keeping with the steps taken, organisers of weddings and other functions should inform the tahsildar concerned at least a week ahead of the event, take permission and conduct the event without violating the restriction on number of guests.

If the administration were to come across violations, it would not hesitate to initiate action, the Collector warned.


