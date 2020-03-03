Don’t spread fake news, police warn social media users

Coimbatore

03 March 2020 00:27 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday warned social media users not to spread a fake news which said that a restaurant in Coimbatore was serving two types of biriyani, a genuine one for believers of a particular faith and other one laced with tablets affecting potency for believers of another faith.

After the tweet from the handle @RD_BANA was widely circulated, the police from its official Twitter handle tweeted that the message was fake and social media users should not spread it. “Don't spread fake news. Be responsible user of social media. No one should believe this tweet handle as it is spreading fake news. CCP is working to trace this handle,” said the tweet from the official handle of the police.

Following the reply from the police, the person who tweeted the content removed it. The swift reply from the police was widely appreciated and retweeted by many users.

A similar post was also circulated in Facebook in which the name of the owner of the restaurant was different from that of the name of the owner given in the tweet. The Facebook post said that the stall was selling two types of biriyani, one for people of a particular faith and the other mixed with drugs affecting potency for people of two other faiths.