Don’t file final report against Isha Yoga Centre administrator, Madras High Court directs police

The court also granted anticipatory bail to two administrators of the centre, in a criminal intimidation case booked on the basis of a TPDK leader’s complaint

Published - July 12, 2024 01:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

A file photograph of the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Madras High Court has restrained the Alandurai police in Coimbatore district from filing a final report in a case booked against Isha Yoga Centre‘ sadministrator C.R. Dinesh Raja, in a criminal intimidation case booked on a complaint from Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) leader K. Ramakirutinan.

Justice G. Jayachandran granted the interim relief and ordered notice, returnable by August 21, to the complainant on a petition filed by the suspect to quash the First Information Report (FIR). The judge was, prima facie, convinced that the the complaint was bereft of details regarding the alleged offence.

In the meantime, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi of the High Court granted anticipatory bail to the administrator and another individual named Venkatrasa Radhakrishnan after an affidavit was filed stating that the yoga centre does not own the 44.3 acres of land located adjacent to its campus at Ikkarai BoluvampattI village.

It was a dispute over the land that had led to an argument between the administrators of the yoga centre and TPDK members on June 14.

