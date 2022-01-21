‘Don’t approach hospitals directly after testing positive’

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tiruppur district, , District Collector S. Vineeth has requested the public not to approach hospitals directly after testing positive for the disease and to receive appropriate guidance from screening centres.

In a release on Thursday, he said 19 such centres had been established across the district. These screening centres would test those with symptoms and would guide them regarding treatment at home isolation, COVID-19 care centre or government/private hospitals, if they tested positive for COVID-19.

The 19 screening centres comprise four in Corporation limits and 15 in rural areas of the district namely Avinashi, Tiruppur (rural), Palladam, Pongalur, Gudimangalam, Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram, Mulanur, Kundadam, Kangeyam, Uthukuli and Vellakoil blocks along with Udumalpet and Dharapuram municipalities.

Besides, the public shall contact the COVID-19 war room set up by the district administration at 0421-1077, 0421-2971199 and 0421-2971133 for any clarifications pertaining to the pandemic such as queries regarding home isolation and availability of beds at hospitals, Mr. Vineeth said in the release.