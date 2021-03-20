‘Don’t allow even an inch of forest land to be desecrated’

HC concerned about the number of elephants in captivity

The Madras High Court on Friday said the number of elephants in captivity in the State appears to be much more than what may be ignored. It also lamented human habitations coming up along traditional elephant corridors and hoped that the environment and forest department personnel would put their best foot forward to not allow even an inch of forest land to be ‘desecrated’ besides endeavouring to restore old corridors too.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said: “There appear to be many elephants in captivity in the State, whether in connection with temples or being used as beasts of burden by their human captors or even in official duties. While some elephants may be used by forest officials for the general maintenance of the forest and to traverse the length and breadth of the forest to assist other habitants thereat, the number of elephants in captivity in the State appears to be much more than what may be ignored,” the court said.

“Often times, the elephants may not be fed appropriately or even treated properly particularly by those using elephants as beasts of burden.”

The judges also said that though some attention had been given to preservation of forest lands in the recent times, there were corridors between one forest and another which had been occupied by humans. When elephants retrace their steps from one forest to another through those passages, which used to be corridors, they come into contact with the human habitations.

Such man-animal conflict had led to gruelling deaths of many elephants either by bursting crackers or by being set on fire or by electrocution. “For such purpose, it is not only imperative that forest land be maintained and preserved, but also that the corridors between two forests be left as untouched as far as possible,” the first Division Bench observed.

It also went on to state that at times, roads, particularly highways, cut through a forest and the only way from one side to the other was by crossing the road. It was also usual for settlements to come alongside highways which impede the access of the animals. In several countries, flyovers are created at places to allow the usual access to the animals and in other places humps are created over roads and planted green to allow animals to cross over without stepping on the roads, the judges pointed out.

“It may be an expensive proposition, but if the humans are going to cut through forest by building roads, avenues and pathways have to be left open or made anew for the animals to cross over from one side to the other without disturbing the traffic,” they added.

Observing that it was encouraging to note the greater concern being shown in the recent past for animals and preservation of forest land, the court hoped that the forest officials would not let even an inch of forest land to be desecrated in the future.

The observations were made while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Chennai-based animal lover T. Murugavel, through his counsel R. Srinivas, seeking a direction to the forest department to desist from capturing 40-year-old male elephant Rivaldo from the Sigur region which was part of a buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district.

The litigant feared that the officials might keep Rivaldo in a kraal (a closed enclosure) in an attempt to tame the animal and subject it to unnecessary pain.

However, Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal told the court that the elephant was being captured only to provide treatment for its ailments and that it would be released into the wild immediately after that. Expressing delight at the issue having had a happy ending for the present, the judges disposed of the case after recording the AAG’s submission.