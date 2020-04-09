Donations pour in for COVID-19 relief measures

Donations poured in from various organisations to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards precautions and relief measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Founder and Chancellor of Karunya University Paul Dhinakaran offered the Karunya Trust property at Periyanaickenpalayam to the State government to convert it into a temporary isolation ward for treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to a statement, the property has a 400-bedded facility for men and women separately with cooking and dining facilities.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) donated ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund on Tuesday.The hospital has also donated protective equipment and 1,200 litres of hand sanitiser to Coimbatore Corporation for the benefit of over 900 conservancy workers, a release said.

Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Krishna Sweets M. Krishnan donated ₹ 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. He presented his contribution to Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani in the presence of District Collector K. Rajamani, a release said.

Assistant Director for Survey and Land Records P. Thavamani presented a cheque for ₹ 1.42 lakhs for COVID-19 relief measures. District Collector K. Rajamani accepted the cheque in the presence of other officials from the Land Survey Department, a statement said.