The Cyprus Oaks Owners Association, which has over 200 families, who are residents of Cyprus Oaks Flats, at Puliakulam, contributed ₹17,10,000 and this amount was used to buy 200 cots with beds and pillows. The cots and beds were donated to ESI Hospital.
Donated
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
June 04, 2021 20:32 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
June 04, 2021 20:32 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 8:33:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/donated/article34729687.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story