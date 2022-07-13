Domino living donor live transplantation done at GEM Hospital in Coimbatore

GEM Hospital has successfully performed domino living donor liver transplantation, saving two lives from serious liver-related disease.

Chairman of GEM Hospital Dr. C. Palanivelu said that in a domino procedure, three persons are involved. A donor donates his healthy liver to a patient with a kind of liver disease, where the liver is not spoiled but produces abnormal protein. While this liver is fatal to this specific patient, it could be transplanted to others who suffer terminally ill liver diseases and it won’t cause any immediate harm but gives a new lease of life to the recipient.

A 45-year old male patient suffering from a rare metabolic disorder called Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP) was in need of a liver transplant. Because of this disorder, his liver was producing abnormal protein (Amyloid protein) which was affecting the tissues of the heart, nerves and kidney.

Another recepient was a 67-year-old man with cirrhosis and liver cancer, who was in need of a liver. Since liver from persons with FAP usually takes more than 15 years for the disease to develop in a recipient, the medical team at the hospital thought of doing a domino living donor liver transplant after ensuring that the liver of FAP patient would suit the 67-year-old patient without any issues.

The 25 member team did the 12-hour procedure on June 6, and it was a success. The team includes Dr. Anand Vijai, Clinical Lead of Liver Transplantation, Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Head of Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant Services, Dr. Vignesh, and Dr. Prabhakar of Anaesthesia team, and Liver Critical Care specialists Dr. Diwakar and Dr. Raghunath.

Dr. Palanivelu said that the willingness of both the patients’ families to agree to donate and to receive the organ is what that has made a difference in all the three person’s lives.