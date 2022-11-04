Domestic violence and dowry harassment complaints on the rise in Coimbatore district

| Photo Credit:

The number of domestic violence and dowry harassment petitions in Coimbatore spiked in 2021, compared to 2018-2020. Last year, 365 complaints were lodged under The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and 37 under The Dowry Prohibition Act. This year, till October 15, 300 complaints have been lodged under DVA, of which 62 are pending, and 28 dowry-related complaints of which four are yet to be solved, according to the Social Welfare Department data.

“As more women become aware that they will get help under the Acts if they are forced to pay dowry or face violence in their homes, more cases will be filed,” District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) P. Thangamani said.

Aram Foundation Charitable Trust Founder Latha Sundaram said, “Awareness has certainly increased. But, in 2021, cases increased because COVID-19 imposed financial stress on households, and many are yet to recover, resulting in rising demand for dowry and domestic violence due to frustration.”

Coimbatore-based lawyer N.V. Sreejaya said domestic violence occur mostly due to alcoholism, sexual issues, mental health problems, financial stress and adultery. It could be caste or religion-based in a few cases.

Sources at an All Women Police Station (AWPS) in the city said, “People lodge dowry harassment complaints directly with the police. Social Welfare Department also forwards petition if it finds that the charges are genuine.”

“Meanwhile, victims lodge petitions with the Special Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Some women also report domestic violence under the Dowry Prohibition Act, but those complaints will be booked only after an initial investigation.

“Low-income groups and people in villages do not file cases even when they are aware of the Acts. Because, if their spouse gets arrested, the woman will be forced to look for an alternative income source for themselves and their children. Many cannot return to their parents or siblings for help. So, they simply accept the trauma,” alleged the personnel.

False cases

“If the complaints are due to trivial reasons, we advise the plaintiff. We receive several fake complaints, mainly to move the court for a divorce. The women would be unwilling to exercise marital responsibilities or intend to pilfer in-laws’ wealth,” alleged the police source.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) district president A. Radhika, refuting this, said, there may be very few exceptions, but police ask victims to adjust with their abusive husbands and in-laws in most cases. “Why can’t the man be patient and stop himself or his family from ill-treating his wife? We have filed several petitions with the departments. But officials tell women to adapt as that’s the social norm. Awareness must be raised among the officials as well.”

The AWPS source claimed nine in 10 DVA or dowry complaints were due to addiction. Without parental guidance, kids also fall prey to some form of addiction — drugs, alcohol, gambling — and many grow up to become offenders, she said.

DSWO Thangamani said the survivors, their children and sometimes, the accused are given protection and counselling at the Imayam Social Welfare Association at Lakshmipuram in the city and similar centres in Madukkarai, Singanallur etc.

Ms. Sreejaya said often the bride’s parents give “gifts” to the groom as a status symbol. “Nonetheless, repeatedly more ‘gifts’ are demanded or the amount exchanged is fabricated by both sides. To avoid this, a formal record of ‘gifts’ exchanged can be maintained by the couple,” she suggested.

Ms. Latha said couples must undergo premarital counselling to know the financial, mental and familial status of each other to avoid future conflicts.