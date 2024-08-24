GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Domestic savings down to 28%, says AIIEA treasurer

Published - August 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Domestic savings have seen a decline to 28% from the previous year’s figures of 40%, All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) treasurer, B.S. Ravi, said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the 34th year of the AIIEA Salem Region Annual Conference and general body meeting at Five Roads, Mr. Ravi criticised the Union Government for its failure to increase employment opportunities across the country. “A Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) receives 50 lakh applications to fill 6,000 vacancies. Huge expenses are incurred every time the Prime Minister visits a foreign country. Inflation is touching new heights but bank interest rates are not in parallel with it, because of which domestic savings have come down to 28% from last year’s figures of 40%, he said.

The fiscal deficit is increasing with each year and is compensated by the sale of PSUs, Mr. Ravi said.

Salem

