Domestic Open Markets | FCI in Tamil Nadu brings down wheat, rice prices again for e-auction

Food Corporation of India for the Tamil Nadu region plans to sell wheat starting at ₹21.25 against the market rate of ₹40-₹45 a kg in its upcoming e-auction on September 22. On Wednesday, the FCI’s regional general manager, reiterated their request for small-scale mill owners to take part in the auction as only 35% of the total wheat offered has been sold till now in this financial year.

So far, in the 14 e-auctions held from June 26 to August 23, 45,450 tonnes were sold of the total 1,31,000 wheat offered — i.e. 34.69% — under the domestic open market scheme, as per data from the FCI.

The General Manager of FCI, P. Muthumaran, speaking to reporters, said, “As of now, the FCI has a stock of 1.71 lakh tonnes of wheat. In this, under relaxed specifications (URS), small grains will be sold for ₹21.25 a kg, and fair and average quality (FAQ), i.e., whole grain wheat, for ₹21.50 a kg. We will also auction 5,500 tonnes of non-fortified raw rice for ₹29 per kg.”

According to him, the price of wheat in many other States, especially in the north of the country, has decreased by up to ₹28, but not in Tamil Nadu, which could also be attributed to the comparatively low demand for the grain. “The mills are requesting to increase this to 300 tonnes. The Centre imposed a cap on wheat acquisition, 100 tonnes being the maximum, to ensure no hoarding, thus avoiding artificial demand. The Centre has been surveilling the shops to check their stocks. The mills must not hold over 75% of its total quantity,” he added.

“We auction the wheat for flour, maida, rava, or to make value-added products such as pasta, and traders with a GST number can bid for this. We reiterate our request to small-scale mill owners to come forward to take part in the auction,” he added.

Regarding redirecting this stock to Public Distribution Service (PDS) centres and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, he said that only the State and Centre can take a policy-level stand on this.

“The demand for wheat is at 11,000 tonnes, including PDS and ICDS centres in the State,” Mr. Muthumaran said.

