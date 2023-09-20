HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Domestic Open Markets | FCI in Tamil Nadu brings down wheat, rice prices again for e-auction

The General Manager of FCI P. Muthumaran said, “We have a stock of 1.71 lakh tonnes of wheat. In this, under relaxed specifications (URS) i.e. of small grains will be sold for ₹21.25 a kg, and fair and average quality (FAQ) i.e. whole grain wheat for ₹21.50 a kg against the market rate of ₹40-₹45.”

September 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Corporation of India for the Tamil Nadu region plans to sell wheat starting at ₹21.25 against the market rate of ₹40-₹45 a kg in its upcoming e-auction on September 22. On Wednesday, the FCI’s regional general manager, reiterated their request for small-scale mill owners to take part in the auction as only 35% of the total wheat offered has been sold till now in this financial year.

So far, in the 14 e-auctions held from June 26 to August 23, 45,450 tonnes were sold of the total 1,31,000 wheat offered — i.e. 34.69% — under the domestic open market scheme, as per data from the FCI.

The General Manager of FCI, P. Muthumaran, speaking to reporters, said, “As of now, the FCI has a stock of 1.71 lakh tonnes of wheat. In this, under relaxed specifications (URS), small grains will be sold for ₹21.25 a kg, and fair and average quality (FAQ), i.e., whole grain wheat, for ₹21.50 a kg. We will also auction 5,500 tonnes of non-fortified raw rice for ₹29 per kg.”

According to him, the price of wheat in many other States, especially in the north of the country, has decreased by up to ₹28, but not in Tamil Nadu, which could also be attributed to the comparatively low demand for the grain. “The mills are requesting to increase this to 300 tonnes. The Centre imposed a cap on wheat acquisition, 100 tonnes being the maximum, to ensure no hoarding, thus avoiding artificial demand. The Centre has been surveilling the shops to check their stocks. The mills must not hold over 75% of its total quantity,” he added.

“We auction the wheat for flour, maida, rava, or to make value-added products such as pasta, and traders with a GST number can bid for this. We reiterate our request to small-scale mill owners to come forward to take part in the auction,” he added.

Regarding redirecting this stock to Public Distribution Service (PDS) centres and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres, he said that only the State and Centre can take a policy-level stand on this.

“The demand for wheat is at 11,000 tonnes, including PDS and ICDS centres in the State,” Mr. Muthumaran said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / food / food safety / food security

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.