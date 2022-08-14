Domestic knit fair in Tiruppur

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 21:38 IST

India Knit Fair Association will organise in Tiruppur a National Clothing Fair from August 19 to 21.

According to A. Sakthivel, president of the Association, the domestic fair at the IKFA complex will showcase an entire range of latest designs in high fashion garments for men, women, and children. The products on display will include casual wear, party wear, pullovers, cardigans, dresses, t-shirts, and jogging suits. The exhibits will also include yarn, sewing thread, home textiles, herbal textiles, and accessories.

The aim of the event is to showcase the capabilities of the domestic industry in Tiruppur to buyers across the country and connect garment manufacturers, buyers, and whole sale traders.

The stall area of 10,000 sq.ft has been filled with 60 exhibitors and the organisers expect about 100 stalls, he said.

