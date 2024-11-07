Domestic help decamps with ₹40 lakh cash in Salem

A 21-year-old youth, who worked in a house as a domestic help, allegedly decamped with ₹40 lakh cash in Salem.

Rahul Bhatia (29), a resident of Swarnambigai Street in Alagapuram, is doing textile business. For the Deepavali festival, he and his family members went to Bengaluru and on Tuesday he returned to Salem. He found the domestic help in the house, Santhan Kumar (21), a native of Bihar, missing. Later, when he opened the almirah, he found ₹40 lakh allegedly missing. He lodged a complaint with the Alagapuram police.

On receiving the complaint, the police asked Rahul Bhatia to produce documents for the ₹40 lakh. While the police searched for the domestic help through mobile phone tower signal, his phone was switched off in Bengaluru. The police are investigating.