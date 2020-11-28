Domestic air cargo movement picks up

Movement of domestic air cargo from Coimbatore International airport is at almost 96 % of pre-COVID levels, said an official source at the airport.

With the airport getting more than half a dozen flights a day, movement of cargo to destinations catered to by these flights has gone up. The cargo comprises automobile components, perishables, and healthcare products. Exports are at about 100 tonnes a month and these are mainly perishable goods. This is because there is only one international flight connecting Coimbatore now. Exports have not been seen a growth especially since the Navarathri and Deepavali festivals. However, goods imported by air are high.

If direct international flight connectivity increases from Coimbatore, there will be more exports. A substantial volume of export goods are now moved to Kochi or Bengaluru through bonded trucks, the source said.

According to Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association president P. Subramaniam, not many flights are operated out of Coimbatore to overseas destinations and rates are high for air cargo. Flight movement from here dropped after the lockdown restrictions came into force. Though the restrictions are relaxed, flight movement is yet to pick up. "We do not know when connecting flights get cancelled. There is no assurance on flight availability even to domestic destinations from here. And the rates quoted are neither standard nor feasible. Only goods that need to be lifted immediately go by air," he said.

At least two or three more flights should be operated from here to other countries and the prices should be competitive, he said.