Dogs for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Womble: Playful-and-affectionate Womble is around three years old and would make a fun-loving family pet. With vaccinations current and sterilised, she is ready to go!

Bee

Bee: This three month old was a victim of abuse, and is now looking for a safe-and-loving home. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at appropriate age.

Tintin

Tintin: At around one and a half years of age, this boy was abandoned by his family. His vaccinations are current, and he has been sterilised.

Clark

Clark: Friendly and leash trained, this little one would make a wonderful companion. Vaccinated and sterilised, he is around two and a half years old.

Byju

Byju: Amid rumors of a glass bottle having been smashed over his head, this poor soul was rushed to our clinic for emergency treatment. But sadly, his eyesight couldn't be saved. The wound on his face is healing well though. Aside from a loss of vision, Byju is fit and healthy. Receiving plenty of love, care, treatment, and medication, we're hopeful that Byju will soon forget his horrific ordeal and learn to love life again. Until then, could you help us provide more lifesaving care and treatment to innocent victims of abuse like Byju, by becoming his sponsor? To know more, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.