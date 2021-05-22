Dogs for adoption in Coimbatore

Mariyan

Coimbatore

22 May 2021 19:18 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Mariyan: This energetic-black-beauty is four months of age and would make a joyful addition to any family. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Camus

Camus: Loving-and-playful Camus could be yours to cherish. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Zara

Zara: Gentle and affectionate Zara loves everyone she meets. She is also great with children. Zara has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Maya

Maya: Having fought her way back to health after an accident, Maya is now happy and healthy. Vaccinated and sterilised, she could make your family complete.

Nandhini

Nandhini: She was rescued by a volunteer with a fractured leg that had caused a painful, gaping wound. But the three-month-old seemed unphased by the pain and was more interested in finding cuddles and begging for treats! While we are not sure how the injury occurred, she was lucky not to lose her limb. As her leg heals, she will remain under our care, and with your support, we are hopeful she will soon be back on all four paws soon. Could you sponsor some, or all, of Nandhini's care and treatment costs and help us rescue more innocent young souls just like her? To know more about this little sweetheart, or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.