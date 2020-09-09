Dogs for adoption in Coimbatore

Appu: Three-year-old Appu is friendly with humans and dogs alike. He is vaccinated, sterilized and ready to become your best friend for life.
Pixie
Pixie: At around two years of age, this playful-young-girl is loving and loyal. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Helen
Helen: Between four and five years of age, Helen longs to be part of a loving family. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Chandler
Chandler: This energetic, friendly, and bouncy-boy would make the perfect pet for an active family. He has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Oreo
Oreo: He has limited mobility after being struck by a car. Oreo has a pelvic fracture and damaged nerves and he is able to crawl short distances. He loves being being stroked and pampered as he lies in his favorite, shaded spot. He is now responding to physiotherapy. We will be here for this gentle, loving boy for as long as he needs us, and you could help him on his long journey to recovery by sponsoring some, or all his care costs. To know more about Oreo or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.
All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
