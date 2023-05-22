ADVERTISEMENT

Dog that got its head stuck in plastic can rescued in Coimbatore

May 22, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog that got its head stuck in a plastic can at Cheran ma Nagar area near Peelamedu was rescued by an animal welfare voluntary organisation after 10 days on Monday.

Volunteers from the Coimbatore-based animal welfare organisation, The Planetic Foundation spotted the dog at Kumutham Nagar and removed the plastic can with the help of residents, sources said.

The volunteers stated that such incidents are the result of people flinging plastic waste on the roadsides irresponsibly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US