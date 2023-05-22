HamberMenu
Dog that got its head stuck in plastic can rescued in Coimbatore

May 22, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog that got its head stuck in a plastic can at Cheran ma Nagar area near Peelamedu was rescued by an animal welfare voluntary organisation after 10 days on Monday.

Volunteers from the Coimbatore-based animal welfare organisation, The Planetic Foundation spotted the dog at Kumutham Nagar and removed the plastic can with the help of residents, sources said.

The volunteers stated that such incidents are the result of people flinging plastic waste on the roadsides irresponsibly.

