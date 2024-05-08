ADVERTISEMENT

Dog show to be held in Udhagamandalam on May 10

Published - May 08, 2024 07:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South of India Kennel Club is set to conduct the 134th and 135th Sheila Naharawar Memorial All Breeds Championship Dog Shows, on May 11 and 12, and 102nd Obedience Trials and Golden Retriever, Dachshund and Great Dane speciality show on May 10, at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 400 dogs belonging to 56 different breeds will be participating in the event.

The dogs are to be judged by eminent FCI judges across the globe - Mario Magsaysay from Philippines, Alex Zee of Taiwan, and Chua Ming Kok of Singapore. The Obedience Trials are to be judged by Patrick Wong of Singapore.

The dog show will see a large number of rare breeds like Bichon Frieze, English Pointer, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Basenji, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Indian Breeds like Caravan Hound, Chippiparai, Combai, Kanni, Mudhol Hound, Pashmi, and Rajapalayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US